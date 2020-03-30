Constitute monitoring committee in each village to fight COVID-19: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monnday asked all gram panchayats in the state to constitute a monitoring committee in view of the prevailing situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Development and Panchayat Department, has asked gram panchayats to constitute the committee by April 14.

He said in the committees ex-servicemen, retired persons and social organisations should be included. Chautala said these village-level committees will manage and monitor the sanitisation, food and lodging arrangements for migrant workers and labourers and the needy staying in such shelter homes.

The committee will ensure social distancing during the lockdown period, he said in a statement. The deputy chief minister said that staying at home and maintaining social distancing is one of the key precautionary steps in this battle against coronavirus. Chautala said along with the efforts made by the government, public cooperation is required in this hour of crisis. In rural areas, society can play an important role in this need of the hour, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

