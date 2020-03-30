2 more die as Karn police refuse to open checkpost

2 more die as Karn police refuse to open checkpostPTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:59 IST
Two more critically ill patients here have died after Karnataka police allegedly refused to allow ambulances carrying them to cross over to Mangaluru from Thalapady for urgent medical attention. The latest victims at the checkpost on the Kasaragod- Mangalore National Highway were a 49-year-old amn and a 60 - year0old woman, police said.
The people of Kasaragod are largely dependent on the medical facilities in Mangaluru for critical illness care. On Thursday last a 65-year old from Manjeswaram, who had an accute bronchial attack, died enroute to Kanhangad hospital after being denied entry to cross over to Karnataka, while an aged woman died on Sunday after she was not allowed to consult her doctor in the neighbouring state.
A woman from Bihar delivered inside an ambulance recently as the police refused to open the barricade even after repeated appeal by the driver. The district authorities has appealed to the Government to intervene in the matter and influence Karnataka as to lift a ban in crossing over for ambulances carrying critical patients.
The Kasaragod MP, Rajmohan Unnithan has said he would move the Supreme court against this..
