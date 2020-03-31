Prioritise treatment of COVID-19 patients in J-K: Murmu to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday directed officials to prioritise the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory and distribute PPEs among those at the forefront of efforts to fight coronavirus, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said. Chairing a high-level meeting, he also instructed the officials to intensify efforts to trace the potential coronavirus cases.

Murmu issued directions for distribution of masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE), especially to those at the frontline of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the spokesperson said. He instructed officials that 25,000 masks each should be issued immediately to inspectors general and divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions for distribution among the front-line workers of various departments and sanitation workers.

He also called for making necessary arrangements to engage more doctors and paramedical staff. The meeting was informed that sufficient quantity of masks is being procured and the process of re-engaging doctors and paramedical staff (retiring within six months) for a year has already been set in motion, the spokesperson said.

It was also informed that more than 2,400 beds in Jammu and Kashmir have been kept ready for meeting any eventuality. Murmu sought a detailed briefing of the present situation of migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir. He said special focus should be laid on sanitisation and distribution of masks in crowded areas and pockets where the labourers are dwelling.

He was informed that a total of 1.25 lakh migrant labourers are living Jammu and Kashmir (1.07 lakh in Jammu and 18,000 in Kashmir), the spokesperson said. Murmu instructed the officials to ensure supply of essential commodities like ration, water and electricity supply in all the hospitals and quarantine centres.

