SDMC procures 14,000 spl nitrile gloves for medical staff, sanitation workers

Seeking to equip its workforce to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the SDMC on Monday said it has procured 14,000 special nitrile gloves for its medical and other staff. In each of the four zones, 3,500 gloves will be distributed to the staff.

"In order to ensure the safety, 14,000 special nitrile gloves have been procured for its medical staff, DBCs, field workers and 'safai sainiks' who are working relentlessly to combat the spread of coronavirus," the SDMC said in a statement. According to health officials, these gloves are very useful and long-lasting, and each glove will last for 15 days. It has to be washed with soap daily, it said.

To intensify cleaning and sanitation, the SDMC said it has decided to use jetting machines for sprinkling sanitisers in public areas using sodium hypo-chloride solutions or bleaching solutions for disinfection. Apart from this,15 tankers are continually operating and spraying disinfectants mainly near food distribution centres, public areas, surrounding areas of quarantined houses across the four zones. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is also ensuring that public toilets and community toilets have proper hand wash facilities, soaps and remains open between 06:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Special sanitisation drives are being carried out in densely populated areas, the SDMC said. Meanwhile, the NDMC on Monday carried out a pilot project of sanitisation in Karol Bagh-Paharganj Zone through a 'corona combat drone', the civic body said.

