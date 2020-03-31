Lockdown: MP CM visits girls' hostel, assures all help

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited a girls' hostel in Bhopal on Monday and enquired about the well-being of its inmates in view of the lockdown in force due to the coronavirus outbreak. He told the girls to tell their parents not to worry as their "mama" (as Chouhan is popularly called) will ensure that they get all amenities during the lockdown.

He directed the hostel authorities to ensure the inmates get food and do not face any problem. "Are you getting food on time, do you have any problems here?" he asked the Daughter's Nest hostel inmates, to which the latter said they were receiving good care.

Chouhan also asked the inmates if they watched the re-run of serial 'Ramayan' on Doordarshan, and advised them to do yoga to remain healthy. He also spoke to them about the need to maintain social distancing to check the spread of coronavirus.

BJP Bhopal district president and local hostel association secretary Vikas Virani informed the chief minister about the measures they have taken to ensure the safety of girls staying in such facilities. Earlier, Chouhan visited a similar facility in BHEL area and interacted with the inmates.

