Organisations feed poor on streets of Assam during lockdown

Several organisations are feeding homeless and destitute people on the streets of Assam during the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown entered the seventh day on Tuesday.

The good Samaritans were seen distributing either cooked food or foodgrains to the homeless and the beggars. The Khalsa Centre North East has been running a 'Guru ka Langar' in Guwahati and other parts of Kamrup Metro district since March 27.

"Waheguru jee has given us an opportunity to serve people in Kamrup Metro due to the lockdown. The administration is helping us a lot in this endeavour," the organisation's chairman P P Singh said. In Kamrup district, several NGOs are distributing food to the needy on the streets of Rangia town.

The United Christian Forum of North East India has urged Christian families to provide essential commodities to at least one other family irrespective of their religion during the lockdown. The appeal was made as part of 'Lent' observance during which Christians fast, practice abstinence and give alms to the poor, the forum's spokesperson Allen Brooks said.

