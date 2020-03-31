24 people who attended Nizamuddin West religious congregation test COVID-19 positive

24 people who attended Nizamuddin West religious congregation test COVID-19 positivePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:35 IST
Twenty-four people, who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Talking to reporters at his residence, he said that 1,033 people have been shifted to various places.
The minister said, "700 people who attended this congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals." Jain said the screening of all those who participated in the event is being conducted by the government. On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an FIR against a Maulana who was leading the congregation at Markaj (Centre) in West Nizamuddin in South Delhi. The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West where several people showed symptoms of the coronavirus after taking part in the Tabligh-e-Jamaat.
Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from March 1-15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satyendar Jain
- South Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Delhi Police
