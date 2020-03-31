Left Menu
Teachers of UP madrasas to contribute to CM fund to fight coronavirus

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:01 IST
Lucknow, Mar 31 (PTI) Teachers and employees of Uttar Pradesh madrasas have decided to contribute one days's salary to the chief minister's relief fund to help fight the coronavirus outbreak

"The country is struggling to tackle COVID-19 spread. Madrasa teachers and employees are with the government in this situation," Teachers Association Madarise Arbia, UP General Secretary, Diwan Sahab Jaman said in a letter to the registrar of the UP madrasa board. The contribution will be made to the chief minister's relief fund to help fight coronavirus outbreak. The amount would be detected from this month's salary. Uttar Pradesh has reported close to 100 cases of coronavirus so far.

