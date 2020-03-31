Man injured in Kulgam militant attack succumbs to injuries

A man, who was injured in a militant attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 21, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Tuesday, police said

Waseem Ahmad (25), resident of Turigam Yaripora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, was shot at and injured by militants, a police official said. He said Ahmad was admitted to SKIMS hospital in Soura area of the city where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning, the official said. Police have registered a case.

