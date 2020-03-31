Left Menu
Karnataka govt clarifies on use of mask

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:56 IST
With many departmental stores, shops and establishments insisting on people to wear masks, Karnataka government on Tuesday clarified that as a rule every one need not wear a mask. The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services in an advisory said a person is suppose to wear mask only when he or she has symptoms of cold or cough or fever or any other respiratory problem.

It said a person who is caring for COVID-19 suspect or confirmed patient should wear mask. Also, a health worker who is attending to a patient with respiratory symptoms should wear a mask.

The advisory also noted that those treating or handling COVID-19 suspects or patients need to wear N95 mask, while others can wear triple layer surgical mask. The advisory from the Commissionerate has come amid shops and establishments, also police on road insisting people to wear masks when they venture out.

