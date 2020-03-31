UP assembly secretariat to remain closed till Apr 14

The Uttar Pradesh assembly secretariat will remain closed till April 14 due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the country

"On the directives of the UP assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, the assembly secretariat was closed on Mar 23 till Mar 31. Due to the country wide lockdown, it will remain closed till Apr 14," Principal Secretary Uttar Pradesh assembly Pradeep Dubey said

The decision has been taken in wake of the situation arising due to the spread of the coronavirus, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

