COVID-19: People coming to villages in Latur to be quarantined

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:49 IST
In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in rural areas, people from cities heading to their villages in Maharashtra's Latur district will be quarantined for 14 days. In an order issued on Monday, Latur district collector G Shreekant said people from urban areas heading towards their hometowns will be quarantined outside villages for 14 days.

Village sarpanchs and gramsevaks will be held responsible if anyone from their village tests positive for coronavirus, he said. Although all district borders are sealed, people have been trying to reach their villages by walking through fields or climbing over hillocks.

The risk of the pandemic reaching rural areas has increased and the collector has issued the order to prevent the spread. "Villagers have to ensure their own safety. People coming from cities will not be allowed to enter villages directly," he said.

Grampanchayats will have to quarantine such people, outside the village limits and make necessary arrangements for their 14-day stay, the collector said. If the order is violated or any positive coronavirus case is reported in villages, action will be taken against sarpanchs and gramsevaks, he added.

