Maharashtra: NCP's Awhad made guardian minister of Solapur

Maharashtra: NCP's Awhad made guardian minister of SolapurPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:06 IST
Maharashtra Housing MinisterJitendra Awhad has been appointed guardian minister of Solapurdistrict in place of Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil
Awhad is NCP MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane district
