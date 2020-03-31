Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positive

Meerut records second highest coronavirus cases in UP with six more testing positivePTI | Meerut | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:10 IST
After Gautam Buddh Nagar from where the maximum 38 coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has emerged the second hotspot in the state with 19 people testing positive for the disease. An official said 17 samples were tested on Monday, of which six were declared positive. Confirming this, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajkumar said the first COVID-19 case was reported from the district last Friday.
Four of the six people tested positive for the disease on Monday are family members of the man who had recently returned from Maharashtra. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.
