Coronavirus: AWWA hands over food packets to Delhi govt for distribution among needy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:42 IST
The Army Wives Welfare Organisation (AWWA) on Tuesday handed over 2,500 food packets to Delhi government for distribution to the needy people amid the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, an official statement said. Around 1,200 food packets were handed over on Monday by the AWWA, the Defence ministry said in a statement, adding that the distribution of food packets would continue for the next five days free of charge

"The food packets were prepared under Army's AWWA Lunch project by families of officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks at their houses in various colonies of Delhi," the ministry stated

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total positive cases to 1,251 as on Monday 9.30 PM.

