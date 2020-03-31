DMK offers hall named after Karunanidhi for COVID-19 isolation facility

Seeking to join government's efforts in combating coronavirus, opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday offered to provide a hall in its headquarters here to serve as an isolation facility for people affected by the deadly virus. The offer to provide the hall, "Kalaignar Arangam", named after late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, was part of DMK's efforts to extend "constructive cooperation" to the Central and the state governments in their fight against the spread of COVID19, its President M K Stalin said.

Stalin, who also heads the DMK Trust, made the offer to city Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in a letter which was handed over to the latter, a party release said here. The hall, "Kalaignar Arangam" is located in the DMK headquarters "Anna Arivalayam" off the arterial Anna Salai.

"I request that Kalaignar Arangam may be used by the government for self-isolation of coronavirus affected persons," Stalin said in the letter and assured that required cooperation would be extended to officials for this. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan last week offered to convert a building which was his residence earlier as a healthcare facility to be manned by doctors in his Makkal Needhi Maiam for the benefit of poor if the government permitted it.

Among others, the state government has already set up a 500-bed isolation facility at the Super Specialty Hospital run by it besides the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, where COVID-19 patients from the state capital are being treated..

