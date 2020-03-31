Birds sighted on roads in residential colonies during lockdown

Residents in the neighbouring areas of Puducherry said on Tuesday that they had sighted birds hopping around on the roads which are deserted because of lockdown to beat the spread of COVID-19. A lawyer residing in an apartment in Orleanpet block on the outskirts of the town told PTI that he had seen from the window of his apartment certain birds on the road.

"Such birds were never seen during normal days and when there was chaotic traffic,"`he said. He said a forest officer told him such birds would have been in hiding all these days and appeared when there was total absence of din and bustle of traffic and absence of air and noise pollution.

A housewife said that she had been sprinkling around biscuits on the open terrace of her house and only a handful of crows would come in response to her call. "But for the last few days I see a large number of crows come alighting on the terrace," she said.

Milch animal owners however take care that their animals are inside the homes during the lockdown. With offices and educational institutions remaining closed till April 14 in response to the 21-day lockdown, parents and elders in families were seen spending their time with their children and grand children playing carom, shuttle cock and other indoor games.

PTI COR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.