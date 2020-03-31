Left Menu
Low oil prices do not mean much for India at this stage: Expert

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:47 IST
The prevailing low global oil prices do not mean much for India facing serious economic downturn due to the impact of the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a former Indian diplomat. Talmiz Ahmad, who had served as Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE, said obviously low prices are good for the Indian economy.

But he said the world economy, including India's, is looking at a very serious downturn. "So, even if the prices are low it does not really mean much when the growth rate outlook is extremely feeble," Ahmad, the former Additional Secretary for International Cooperation in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, told 'PTI'.

Noting that global rating agencies have slashed India's growth outlook for the current fiscal as well as the coming financial year, he said: "That is of more serious concern, not the price of oil being low. Obviously that means we dont spend much (to buy oil)." But the downturn at the global level and back home is going to be a serious problem for the country and it is that which needs priority attention, he felt. "Low oil prices are a combination of high production but prices have also been hammered because global economy outlook is poor. So, it's a complex situation where the principal area of concern for India should be not the low oil prices but how to stimulate the economy, that's going to take some time because the impact of the coronavirus will be felt several months to come", Ahmad said.

According to him, it's not easy to revive the economy. "We have a huge informal sector which is completely shattered by the damage caused by the lockdown and that is something we need to look at and the government will have to have massive cash hand-outs; plus, manufacturing is almost at a standstill and then IT sector has been damaged by the fact that the global economy is looking so poor," he said.

"All of these, they are all linked with each other, so we cannot just pull out oil prices from the rest of the performance of rest of the economy. Not only India, international community as a whole is looking at a bleak future which will not only slide through this year but also will consume a large part of the next year," Ahmad opined.

International oil prices on Monday plunged to a 17- year low. Brent crude futures dropped to around USD 23 per barrel the lowest since November 2002, while US crude briefly dipped below USD 20 as coronavirus lockdowns dried up demand while the crude surplus ballooned.PTI RSSS SS PTI PTI PTI PTI

