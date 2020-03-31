Assam govt asks admns to look for participants of Nizamuddin's event and get them quarantined

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state government has the list of 299 persons who were present in and around the hotspot near the Masjid in Nizamuddin in Delhi, and alerted the district administrations to find out if they have returned. The minister said strict instructions have been issued to quarantine them if they are in the state.

Sarma also appealed to them to voluntarily report to the nearest government hospital or call the helpline number. "Held an urgent Video Conference with all DCs & SPs advised them to take swift & strict measures for all those who returned from hotstpot at #NizamuddinMarkaz of #TablighiJamaat.

All of them shall be quarantined by evening", Sarma said in a tweet message. More than 200 people who attended a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin West locality showed symptoms for the novel coronavirus and a major part of the area was cordoned off by the authorities to contain any possible spread of the deadly virus.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi-e-Jamaat gathering held in mid-March. The event has become a crucial source of coronavirus spread in the country.

Six persons from Telangana who attended the congregation died due to COVID-19 infection "We are acting swiftly and in best possible manner to quarantine all of them, as and when they reach Assam or those who may have reached", the minister said. He further tweeted on the micro blogging site, "Urgent Request. If there is anyone from Assam who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please IMMEDIATELY report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital or by calling Helpline no # 104.Please treat this as very important".

