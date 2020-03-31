Sikkim CM holds video conference with CMOs on Covid-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday held a video conference with the chief medical officers and district medical superintendents of all the four districts to take stock of health care facilities and overall preparedness to deal with Covid-19 in the state. During the interaction with the chief medical officers (CMOs) and district medical superintendents (DMSs), Tamang enquired about the availability of basic facilities like medical supplies, personal protective equipment(PPE) and manpower at hospitals ranging from primary health centres (PHCs) to district hospitals.

The medical officials explained difficulties being faced by them in discharge of duties in fight against coronavirus to the chief minister who instructed the principal secretary (Health) to look into the matter and resolve it. Tamang also asked the CMOs and DMSs to maintain sufficient stock of medicines and directed them to ensure that the people don't face difficulties in obtaining necessary health care facilities and services.

He assured all possible help and cooperation from the state government and asked everyone to perform their duty diligently with dedication and determination. The state government appreciates the efforts being put on by the frontline workers and directed everyone to work in tandem with one goal, which is to keep Sikkim Covid-19 free.

The video conference was attended by State Health Minister Dr MK Sharma, chief secretary S C Gupta and other senior officials..

