Coronavirus lockdown: Army assists 36 stranded people in J&K's Rajouri

The Army assisted 36 stranded people including students and labourers with food, water and other essential items in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said. Amid the ongoing lockdown, 21 casual labourers and two students, who were travelling from Srinagar to Thanamandi via Poshana on old Mughal road were stranded at Dogrian in the district, PRO defence said.

The Army provided them rations, water, soap, medicines and coronavirus protection kits comprising of masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, PRO said. These individuals were also provided with hot food and tea, he added.

They were educated on precautionary measures to be followed to prevent COVID-19 and were later shifted to a quarantine facility in Jarra Wali Gali established by the civil administration, the PRO said. Another batch of 13 daily wagers were stranded near village Rajdhani in the district and ran out of food and other basic amenities, he said. The Army tracked them and provided rations, water, soap, medicines and coronavirus protection kits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.