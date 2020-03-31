Left Menu
54 people from Karna attended religious congregation at Delhi

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:29 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI): As many as 54 people,including a COVID-19 fatal victim, had attended the religious congregation at Delhi and the process was on to identify and quarantine them, the Karnataka government said here on Tuesday. In a tweet, Health Minister B Sriramulu said 13 of them have been identified and placed under quarantine.

"Their COVID-19 test reports have come out as negative, which is satisfactory. It cannot be ruled out that all those who attended the congregation have been infected and the process is on to identify and quarantine them," he said.

Those who attended the meet are reportedly from Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Ballari, he said. A 60-year-old man from Sira had tested positive for Coronavirus infection and died in Tumakuru last week had attended the same religious congregation, the Minister said.

He said that as per information received, people from Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Indonesia among other countries, had attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin. Twenty-four people, who took part in the religious congregation earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

