Pending salaries of ambulance service drivers in UP to be released soon

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon release pending salaries of drivers and other workers of the 102 and the 108 ambulance services in the state, a senior official said on Tuesday. The announcement comes following reports that some ambulance service workers in Amethi have threatened to go on strike over pending salaries.

"The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has directed that salaries of drivers of 102, 108 ambulance service or any other workers, whose salaries or honorarium are held up, be paid soon so that they do not face any problems," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said here. "Work has already started to redress the problems of the ambulance service drivers. They have been told that their problems will be resolved at the earliest, and their interests will be looked into. This is an emergency situation, and going on a strike at this juncture is illegal. The issue has been resolved," he said.

A senior office bearer of an organisation of drivers of the ambulance service, Hanuman Pandey, said 16,000 ambulance drivers in the state are on strike. "Our main demand is that our salaries, which are pending for two months, be paid to us," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

