3 persons who attended religious congregation in Nizamuddin quarantined in Odisha

Three persons who recently returned from Delhi after attending a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West have been put on quarantine by the Odisha government, an official said on Tuesday. The state government is also trying to identify others who attended the programme from March 1-15, said Subroto Bagchi, Odisha's chief spokesperson on COVID-19.

The state government is aware about the three persons who returned from the congregation. These three people have been put on quarantine and their family members under observation, he told reporters during the daily briefing here. However, Bagchi refused to divulge more details about the matter and said he will share updates on Wednesday.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended religious congregation, died due to coronavirus. Besides, over twenty people have tested positive. Over 2,000 delegates, including those from several foreign countries, attended the congregation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.