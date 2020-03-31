Quarantine for 100 MP residents who attended Nizamuddin meet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday directed officials to quarantine over 100 people from the state who had participated in a religious congregation in Delhi that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country. The gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in the national capital was organised by the Tablighi Jamaat earlier this month. The Delhi government on Tuesday said 24 people, who took part in the congregation, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to an official, Chouhan held a high-level meeting where he said that over 100 people from Madhya Pradesh had participated in the meet and arrangements should be made to quarantine them. The Chief Minister has asked district collectors and superintendents of police to track down these people and keep a tab on pilgrims visiting places of worship, he said.

People from across the country had taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat meet. Over 2,000 delegates attended the congregation from March 1-15. Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event, died due to coronavirus..

