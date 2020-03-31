Over10k suspected Covid-19 patients shifted to hospitals

Hyderabad, March 31 (PTI): GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute, which operates ambulances in 15 states and two Union Territories in the country on Tuesday said over 10,000 people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms were transferred through their med-equipped vehicles in all the operating states put together as on March 30. FromMarch 16, GVK EMRI intensified the COVID-19 services and monitoring, an institute release said "Nearly 800 ambulances are grouped under dedicated COVID-19 ambulance category at present.

Over 10,000 suspected COVID-19 patients were transferred by March 30 by GVK EMRI ambulances," a release from GVK EMRI said here. Every state has identified designated COVID-19 isolation centres and hospitals and the transfers are happening to those facilities only, it said, adding GVK EMRI was able to immediately align its resources to meet the growing demand ofCOVID-19 related emergency response services.

Inclusion of COVID-19 as a special type in the list of emergencies at Emergency Response Centre and mobile application system to capture the data for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response services are among the initiatives implemented by GVK EMRI, it added. Other initiatives include conducting COVID-19 orientation sessions to reinforce the importance of personal protection equipment (PPE), hygiene and social distancing.PTI VVK GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME