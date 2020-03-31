COVID-19 cases rise to 55 in J-K

The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 55 with six more persons testing positive from Kashmir region on Tuesday, officials said. Authorities have also declared 31 more places, including two villages, as red zones in Kashmir region and Rajouri district of Jammu division after COVID-19 cases were detected there.

Officials said no movement of people is being allowed in areas declared as red zones to check the spread of coronavirus. The government informed that six new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from Kashmir division and contacts of previous positive cases, have been reported.

According to the daily media bulletin, out of 55 positive cases, 51 are active positive, two have recovered and two have died. As many as 43 cases are from Kashmir division and 12 from Jammu division. Till date 15,001 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 9,895 in home quarantine, 350 in hospital quarantine, 51 in hospital isolation and 3,334 under home surveillance, it said. The bulletin said that 1,371 people have completed their 28 days' surveillance period.

The bulletin further said that till date 861 samples have been sent for testing of which 804 have tested negative, 55 positive and two reports are awaited till March 31, 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.