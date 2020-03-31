SCR manufactures prototype of isolation ward in sleeper coach

As part of ramping up the infrastructure to deal with COVID-19 cases, the South Central Railway (SCR) has modified two cabins in a non-AC sleeper class coach as prototype isolation cabins. As per instructions of higher officials, the staff and officers of Carriage Workshop at Lallaguda here swung into action and modified the cabins by removing the middle, upper and side lower and upper berths and made the prototype, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said in a release.

Out of these two cabins, one cabin has been provided with half partition sheet and half curtain and the other cabin provided with two full plastic curtains. In both the cabins the width of the lower berth earmarked for the patient has been widened by 90 mm for sleeping comfort, he said. Similarly, the toilet pans of the Indian style toilets available at both the ends of the coach were removed and converted for bathing facility, he added.

The railways last week announced the first prototype was manufactured at the Jagadhri workshop of the Northern Railways in Haryana's Yamunagar and said each railway zone would manufacture a rake with 10 coaches every week once the best practices are finalised..

