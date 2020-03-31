Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not the time to find faults but to take action: Health Min official on Nizamuddin congregation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:53 IST
Not the time to find faults but to take action: Health Min official on Nizamuddin congregation

Amid apprehensions of substantial spread of COVID-19 after a religions congregation in Nizamuddin in the national capital left many infected with the virus, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said it was not the time to find faults and emphasised on implementing containment strategies.   The Delhi Police has cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West here where many people showed symptoms of coronavirus and 24 have tested positive after taking part in a religious congregation held earlier this month that was attended by over 2,000 people. "With respect to the Nizamuddin area, we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do any fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in any area where a positive case gets reported," Agarwal said in response to a question on whether there was an "intelligence failure" on the administration's part to prevent the religious mass gathering.

He further said the Delhi government is already taking necessary action by sending suspected symptomatic cases for quarantine or hospitalisation after conducting their health profiling. Agarwal assured that all necessary measures were being initiated to contain any further spread of the disease in the cluster.

Twenty-four people who took part in the religious congregation have tested positive for novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said earlier on Tuesday. He said 700 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals, and that screening of all those who participated in the event was being conducted by the government.  Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation after the government banned social gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours. As of 5pm 1600 GMT on 30 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died, th...

Russia expands lockdown as deputies rush through coronavirus legislation

Russia on Tuesday expanded a lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak as parliament rushed to approve tough penalties for violating quarantine rules and spreading false information. Out of 85 regions of the worlds largest country by landma...

IGNOU, IP University commit employees’ one-day salary to PM-CARES fund

The IGNOU and IP University have decided to contribute one-day salary of their employees to a dedicated fund set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha Univ...

Non-food bank credit growth slows down to 7.3pc in Feb

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7.3 per cent in February 2020 from 13.2 per cent in the year-ago month due to a sharp decline in loans to the services sector, according to the RBI data. In February 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020