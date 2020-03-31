Over 20,000 houses marked 'home quarantine' in Delhi: Lt governor

Over 20,000 houses have been marked as "home quarantine" by the Delhi government in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal said on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the LG said the number of food distribution centres will also be increased to ensure social distancing in the national capital.

Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and the Delhi Police commissioner through video conference to discuss measures to combat COVID-19. "It has been decided to increase the number of food distribution centres from the present 500 to 2,500 so that social distancing is adhered to effectively. Home quarantine has to be strictly monitored. More than 20,000 homes have been identified by GNCTD for home quarantine," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the LG said the decision to increase food distribution centres was taken after reports that social distancing norms were violated at some centres. "My advice to administration & police is to keep very strict watch on social distancing & home quarantine. Take deterrent actions for any violation & widely publicise. Separately, action to ramp up medical facilities to be expedited," the LG tweeted.

Later in the day, the LG's office issued a statement saying all authorities concerned had been directed to ensure that home quarantine was strictly monitored and help of technology taken to stop the further spread of coronavirus in the city. In the meeting, Baijal advised that standard operating procedures be laid down for tracking of patients who are discharged from hospitals, isolation centres or home quarantine, the statement said. "The LG directed the district administration and the police to keep strict watch on social distancing and home quarantine. Medical staff should visit all home quarantine cases for effective surveillance," it stated.

Baijal also instructed that deterrent action be taken against violators. He directed that such actions should be publicised widely so that others could learn from them, the statement said. During the meeting, the LG directed the Health department to expand medical facilities in Delhi, increase hospitals beds and ICU beds, and procure testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPEs), ventilators, nebulizers and medicines among others in a time-bound manner to prepare for a possible rise in the number of cases..

