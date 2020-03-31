Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: After Yogi's ire, Noida firm linked to over two dozen cases sealed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:26 IST
COVID-19: After Yogi's ire, Noida firm linked to over two dozen cases sealed

The administration on Tuesday sealed a private company in Noida which is under government scanner after around two dozen coronavirus cases were traced to it, according to an official order. The development comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the hotspot of coronavirus cases in the state, and reprimanded officers for not being able to check the spread of the disease.

He had particularly pulled up officials for not taking “effective action” against private company Cease Fire, whose employees and their family members are among 22 people infected with COVID-19. “I do not have detailed information about this case as I have joined the district today itself. But as far as the general rule of law goes, strict action is taken against anybody who puts in danger the lives of others, be it an individual or an organisation,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y told reporters.

“Our priority is to trace the contacts of those infected, monitor them in quarantine and get them treated. Besides, we will ensure action against those who are responsible for spreading the infection,” Suhas said at a press conference held within 12 hours of assuming charge. The number of coronavirus positive cases that have been traced to Cease Fire since then has surged to at least 22 within Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 38 COVID-19 patients, the highest in any district of UP, according to official figures.

"Due to several people getting infected with COVID-19 at Cease Fire Private Limited (about which I got informed by the chief medical officer on March 30), and with an objective to contain the virus from spreading further, I order that this company be sealed until further orders,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Prasunn Dwivedi stated in the order. The firm, located in Sector 135, is engaged in fire safety services, fire-proofing homes, offices and vehicles, according to information available on its website.

An FIR was registered against the firm on March 29 under the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) after a complaint by Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargava. The Managing Director of Cease Fire had gone to the UK and returned from there on March 1. On March 7 a staff officer of the company had returned from the UK.

"A foreign national had carried out the audit of the company on March 14, 15 and 16 but the company did not inform about it to the health department. Thirteen people of this company including their family have got infected with coronavirus,” Bhargava had said in his complaint on March 28..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Surprise virus boost for long-awaited Bulgaria 'e-health' plan

Bulgarias long-awaited plan to set up an electronic health system has received a surprise boost with IT workers left without work thanks to the coronavirus crisis pledging to work on the project for free. We are offering to donate 15,000 ma...

Govt promulgates Ordinance to give effect to I-T compliance, full deduction for donation to PM-CARES

The government on Tuesday brought in an Ordinance to give relief in compliance in filing income tax, GST, customs and central excise returns, to help taxpayers tide over the coronavirus crisis. The Taxation and Other Laws Relaxation of Cert...

New York's Northwell Health begins 3D printing nasal swabs for coronavirus testing

New York-based hospital system Northwell Health said it has started to make its own nasal swabs using 3D printing, enabling it to produce thousands of swabs a day that can be used in testing for the coronavirus.Northwell said its focus on s...

FSSAI declares import clearance of food items, testing at notified labs as essential services

Food regulator FSSAI on Tuesday declared import clearance of food items and testing at notified labs as essential services during the lockdown period. The Food Safety Standards Authority FSSAI has classified the import clearance of food it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020