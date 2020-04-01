PM pays tributes to spiritual leader on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to spiritual leader Sivakumara Swami on his 113th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the society

"Tributes to His Holiness Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. His rich contribution to society continues to inspire," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Sivakumara Swami was a spiritual leader and a Lingayat religious figure.

