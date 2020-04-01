Maharashtra: Locals flout the rules of social distancing in Dadar market

People here violated the lockdown orders on Wednesday morning and flocked to the local market in Dadar for buying essential commodities. Scores of people broke the social distancing,that is ought to be maintained in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak. Both men and women were seen standing in large groups near the vendors to buy fruits and vegetables.

A couple of days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that social distancing is the only way to counter the spread of COVID-19, saying the virus does not discriminate and it can infect anyone. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

