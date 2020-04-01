Left Menu
Development News Edition

300 people from Karnataka attended Nizamuddin jamaat: Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:19 IST
300 people from Karnataka attended Nizamuddin jamaat: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said about 300 people from the state had attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi last month, and 40 of them have been identified and quarantined. In a tweet, the Minister also said COVID-19 test reports of 12 of them have come out as negative.

Stating that government has got information about 62 Malaysia and Indonesia nationals who had attended the congregation have come to Karnataka, in an another tweet Sriramulu said, 12 of them have been identified and quarantined. "The Home Department and the Health Department will identify and quarantine those who are staying here without going to their country," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had last night said about 300 people from the state had attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat and efforts were on to identify and quarantine them. Stating that those who attended the congregation, including few foreign nationals have traveled to various parts of the country after it was over, Bommai in a release issued on Tuesday night said it is found that several of them have been affected by COVID-19, and 6 people had died in Telangana, while one each in Andaman and Nicobar.

"A 60-year old man from Sira in Tamukuru district of Karnataka who died last week and was positive for infection, had also attended the congregation," he said adding according to reports at least 62 foreign nationals have traveled to Karnataka. While 12 of them have traveled back, the remaining 50 of them still here have been quarantined and are undergoing tests, he added.

According to information, at least 300 people from different parts the state had attended the congregation at Nizamuddin, Bommai said, orders have been issued to quarantine all of them. "This is a serious development, the Home Ministry was thoroughly investigating into it, a state level special team will be formed to keep a watch on them," he added.

However, earlier on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary-Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar had said the government has so far identified 78 people from the state who were "associated" with Tablighi Jamaat and has quarantined them. "We are not sure whether all of them attended the congregation held earlier this month, but as they might have come in contact with those who attended in one way or the other, they have been put under government quarantine," Akhtar had told reporters.

With many of them claiming that they have completed 14 days of quarantine already, we have also decided to put them for COVID-19 test, he had said adding that the 78 persons include some foreign nationals. The state health department has also appealed to any person who has attended Tablighi Jamaat Congregation to contact 080-29711171 Arogya Sayavaani (health helpline).PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages

The world is united in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amidst this global crisis. The countrys Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authori...

VP, PM extend greetings on Odisha day New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI)  Vice President M Venkaiah Naid'

New Delhi, Apr 1 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Utkal Dibasa, the statehood day of OdishaGreetings to the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. The nation has always b...

Dillip Kumar Patel takes charge as Director (HR) of NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said Dillip Kumar Patel has taken charge as Director HR from April 1. Patels appointment comes after superannuation of Saptarshi Roy from the post on March 31.&#160; Patel started his career in NTP...

FLAME University imparts education to students even during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pune Maharashtra India Apr 1 ANIHunk Golden and Media FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India has successfully moved to online classes for over 200 courses, including those as diverse as calculus, psychology, finance, ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020