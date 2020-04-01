Left Menu
43 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, count reaches 87

With 43 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 87, informed the state Nodal Office on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 43 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 87, informed the state Nodal Office on Wednesday. The 43 new coronavirus positive cases were reported between March 31, 9 pm and April 1, 9 am. A total of 373 samples were tested during this time period and of these samples, 330 were negative and 43 came out to be positive.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1397 on Tuesday. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

