Six who probably participated in Nizamuddin congregation quarantined in Shivamogga

Six people who returned to Shivamogga from Delhi, and are likely to have participated in the Nizamuddin congregation in the national capital, have been quarantined at McGann District Hospital, an official said on Wednesday. "Six people came back from Delhi on March 28, they probably participated in the Nizamuddin event (Markaz) as per our information. All of them are quarantined at McGann District Hospital," Shivamogga District Health Officer (DHO) R Suragihalli said.

Suragihalli said that these people don't have any symptoms of COVID-19 yet but precautionary measures are being taken. This comes after several people who participated in the Tablighi Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event between March 13-16, but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building. So far, as many as 76 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

