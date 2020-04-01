Left Menu
Development News Edition

India welcomes President Ghani's decision to initiate intra-Afghan talks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:32 IST
India welcomes President Ghani's decision to initiate intra-Afghan talks

India on Wednesday welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's decision to form a team for intra-Afghan negotiation, hoping that the "positive step" would help in freeing the war-ravaged country from the scourge of "externally sponsored" terrorism. The announcement by Ghani on formation of the team for intra-Afghan dialogue came weeks after the US inked a historic peace deal with the Taliban, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in Afghanistan since 2001.

"India welcomes the announcement by the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan about formation of a team for intra- Afghan negotiations," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. India also called upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future.

"India has consistently supported an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process for enduring peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan," the MEA said. "In this context, we view the formation of the team as a positive step which would lead to a peaceful and stable future for Afghanistan free from the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism," the MEA said.

There has been global concerns over Pakistan's support to Taliban and other terror groups operating in Afghanistan. Days before inking of the peace deal between the US and Taliban, India conveyed to the Trump administration that pressure on Pakistan to crack down on terror networks operating from its soil must be kept up though Islamabad's cooperation for peace in Afghanistan is crucial.

The deal, inked on February 29, allows for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001. India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled.

India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Europe to launch coronavirus contact tracing app initiative

European scientists and technologists said on Wednesday they will launch a joint initiative to support the deployment of digital applications in the fight against coronavirus while complying with the regions tough privacy laws.The Pan-Europ...

Dolly Parton launches weekly children book reading series

Dolly Parton is using her famous voice to spread some cheer and a love for reading books in children amid the novel coronavirus. The legendary country singer is launching a 10-week series, which aims to provide a welcome distraction during ...

Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages

The world is united in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amidst this global crisis. The countrys Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authori...

VP, PM extend greetings on Odisha day New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI)  Vice President M Venkaiah Naid'

New Delhi, Apr 1 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Utkal Dibasa, the statehood day of OdishaGreetings to the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. The nation has always b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020