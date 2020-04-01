COVID-19: Gujarat CM holds Cabinet meet via video conferencing

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a Cabinet meeting through video conference on Wednesday. Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were noted in Gujarat on Wednesday, increasing the state's tally to 82. However, as of now, only three patients are on ventilator support, informed the state Health Department on Wednesday.

The state government is distributing wheat, rice, sugar and lentils to about 3.25 crore beneficiaries of Antyodaya Scheme and Priority House Hold (PHH) ration cardholders, and is providing shelter and food to migrant workers in Gujarat, the Chief Minister Office said on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

