Five, including two foreigners who attended Markaz, test COVID-19 positive in Ahmednagar

Five positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Ahmednagar district, including two foreigners who had attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to the District Collector on Wednesday. A total of 34 people, including 29 foreigners, who had attended the religious gathering in Delhi were traced in Ahmednagar by the administration.

Out of these 29 foreigners, the results of 14 people have arrived which revealed two confirmed cases of the infection. A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin, Delhi between March 13-15. The gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.

The results of the rest 51 samples, including those of 15 foreigners, are likely to arrive by today evening. Apart from this, the samples of those who came into contact with the foreigners and others were also sent for testing which revealed three more cases bringing the tally up to five.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

