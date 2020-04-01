Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 400 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:55 IST
Over 400 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

Over 400 Russian nationals stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special flight on Wednesday, according to the top Russian diplomat in New Delhi. A fourth dedicated flight has departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi with stranded Russian tourists on board.

"Today, we saw off over 400 Russian nationals on Moscow-bound airplane. This was a fourth dedicated flight to bring our compatriots home. This mission required dedication on behalf of many agencies," Ambassador of Russia to India Nikolay Kudashev said in a statement. He thanked the Ministry of External Affairs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as well as local administrations and police of various states for their "kind support and selfless effort in these challenging times." He also praised the courageous airmen, who made these flights possible.

"Today, both Russia and India face same challenges and work together to contain the spread of infection while securing the interests of our citizens, many of whom face difficulties while away from home," Kudashev said. "Our leaders, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in personal touch over this matter," the diplomat added.

Several countries have been carrying out special operations to evacuate their citizens stranded in foreign lands amid the outbreak of the coronavirus that has killed over 41,000 people worldwide. Russia has so far reported 2,337 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, while India has reported 1,397 cases and 35 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for WHO graded protective gear to medical staff

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. A bench of Just...

Jindal Aluminium contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES fund

Jindal Aluminium Ltd JAL on Wednesday said that it has contributed Rs 5 crore to Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation PM CARES fund in order to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. ...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday said they have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These r...

Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The area has emerged as one of the ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020