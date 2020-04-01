Left Menu
DARPG’s National Monitoring Dashboard launched for grievances on COVID-19

The National Monitoring Dashboard was developed by DARPG in pursuance of the recommendations of the  Empowered Group of Officers 10 constituted under the Disaster Management Act 2005 on Public Grievances and Suggestions to ensure timely implementation of COVID 19 Response Activities.

On Day 1 of the launch, the National Monitoring Dashboard received 43 grievances of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 31 grievances of Ministry of External Affairs and 26 grievances of Ministry of Finance. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions launched DARPG's National Monitoring Dashboard on COVID 19 Grievances today. The National Monitoring Dashboard was developed and implemented at https://darpg.gov.in where COVID 19 related grievances received in CPGRAMS with all Ministries/ Departments and States/ Union Territories are monitored on a priority basis by a technical team of DARPG. The National Monitoring Dashboard was developed by DARPG in pursuance of the recommendations of the Empowered Group of Officers 10 constituted under the Disaster Management Act 2005 on Public Grievances and Suggestions to ensure timely implementation of COVID 19 Response Activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that it is the endeavor of the Modi Government to ensure timely redressal of COVID 19 grievances and directions have been issued to all Ministries/ Departments to prioritize these grievances and provide redressal in a period of 3 days. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that he had personally reviewed the status of 262 grievances of Central Government and 83 grievances of State Governments received on Day 1, and directed officers in the DARPG to pursue with line ministries and State Governments.

On Day 1 of the launch, the National Monitoring Dashboard received 43 grievances of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 31 grievances of Ministry of External Affairs and 26 grievances of Ministry of Finance. The nature of grievances related to quarantine facilities, lockdown not being adhered to complaints, essential supplies related complaints, examination related complaints, rescheduling of interest repayments on loans, evacuation requests from foreign countries, etc. The portal will be updated and monitored at senior levels in Government on a daily basis.

Dr. Jitendra Singh complemented the Secretary DARPG and the team of officials for launching the National COVID 19 Monitoring Dashboard saying that it was a feather in the Department's cap that within 2 days the National Monitor was operationalized and 62 Citizen's Grievances were redressed. He reiterated the Government's trust in the effectiveness of the Team DARPG to handle COVID 19 Grievance Redressal.

Secretary DARPG, Dr.Kshtrapati Shivaji, Additional Secretary DARPG V.Srinivas, Joint Secretaries Smt. Jaya Dubey and N.B.S.Rajput along with senior officials of the Department participated in the launch through video conferencing facility.

