Activist petitions Amit Shah to issue permit to caregivers of PwD amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:03 IST
Wheelchair-bound Virali Modi, a disability rights activist, has started a petition requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue permits to caregivers and helpers of persons with disabilities so that they do not suffer during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. To ensure welfare of People with Disabilities (PwD), the Union Social Justice ministry on March 26 had issued instructions to all states and union territories to ensure that caregivers, maids, essential services and NGOs working with PwD were able to reach them during the three-week lockdown.

However, things on the ground seem to be far from what the central instructions laid down. "As we all follow social distancing, our public facilities are not disabled-friendly and barrier-free. I am struggling with the basics of having my caregivers reach my house without being stopped by the police.

"The government needs to provide minimum support services for people with disabilities during the ongoing lockdown. There is a need for permits to be issued for the caregivers and helpers of persons with disabilities on a priority basis. Sign my petition," Modi has said in her petition which she started on Change.org on Tuesday. In less than 24 hours, the petition has already garnered more than 500 signatures.

In the petition, she said in the absence of accessible public facilities and assistive technologies, the disabled need human assistance. "But social distancing makes it difficult, especially those of us living alone. Some of us are struggling to access our basic medical supplies like catheters, urine bags etc.

"During the three-week lockdown, persons with disabilities require guidance to navigate to the hospital, medical stores or places to fetch essential commodities. The government needs to be mindful of our restrictions," she said. Modi is not alone in demanding help from the government. Social media is replete with SOS messages from people with disabilities and even from their loved ones requesting the government's intervention.

Varun Khullar, a Delhi based DJ sent out a tweet describing his condition. "No bus movements in Delhi. My caretaker is not able to come to my home.Should I start going to hospital?? I need help immediately and the other community people also. Please help," he wrote tagging the Union Home minister and the Delhi Police in the tweet.

In a letter to all state commissioners, Union Department for Disability Affairs secretary Shakuntala Gamlin said her office was "receiving complaints regarding difficulties being faced by PwDs in getting services of caregivers, maids and access to essential items due to non-issue of travel passes to NGOs/PwD associations/ caregivers etc." She also asked the states to ensure that local movement passes for caregivers of PwD are issued on priority and that food, water and medicine are provided to PwD. PTI ASG TDS TDS.

