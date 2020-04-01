UP: 26 booked for negligence after fleeing from quarantine facility

Police have booked 26 people for negligence after they fled from a quarantine facility in Uttar Pradesh's Gosaiganj area, an official said on Wednesday. SP Shivhari Meena said in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, 115 people who had returned from other states were kept at Gosaiganj's Kamla Nehru Institute , of which 26 fled on Tuesday night. He said they were caught by police and FIRs were lodged against them under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. Legal action will be taken against them after they complete their quarantine duration, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.