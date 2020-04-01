Coronavirus: 94 inmates released from Meghalaya jail to decongest prison

Left Menu
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:56 IST
A total of 94 prisoners were released from the Shillong District Jail in Meghalaya as per the Supreme Court order to decongest prisons to check the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. The decision was taken by a high-powered committee headed by Meghalaya High Court judge and Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) executive chairman, Justice HS Thangkhiew at a meeting held here on Tuesday, they said.

The panel was constituted by the state government in compliance with the apex court's directive to discuss the release of prisoners on bail, interim bail and parole, the officials said. The committee deliberated on the preparedness of the Prison Department to deal with congestion in the district jails, a statement issued by MSLSA said.

It said 174 prisoners were identified in Shillong District Jail, which constitutes 37.9 per cent of the total prison population in the state. "On March 31, 2020, 94 prisoners were released from the District Jail, Shillong. They are from East Khasi Hills District," the statement said.

Eight minors were also released from a boys' observation home in Mawkasiang area in Shillong, it said. A total of 459 prisoners are lodged in five district prisons in Meghalaya in Shillong, Williamnagar, Jowai, Tura and Nongpoh as against a capacity of 170, the statement said.

Release of prisoners lodged in other district prisons will also commence soon under the supervision of the District Legal Services, it added..

