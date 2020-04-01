Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 people quarantined in J-K after attending Markaz event in Delhi

Ten people who had returned from Delhi after participating in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been identified and put them under quarantine in Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:00 IST
10 people quarantined in J-K after attending Markaz event in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ten people who had returned from Delhi after participating in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been identified and put them under quarantine in Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday. "Ten people who arrived in Poonch district after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have been identified by District Administration. All of them have been kept under quarantine," said Ramesh Angral, SSP District Police, Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15. It came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier today Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours till 4 am today.

Out of these 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities, he said. An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1637 on Wednesday after an increase of 240 new infections from those reported yesterday. The total tally includes 132 people who have been cured or discharged. A total of 38 people have died due to COVID-19 as per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Today is the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown in place across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Plea in NHRC seeks public health programme for mentally ill homeless people

A petition was moved in National Human Right Commission NHRC on Wednesday seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories to draft and implement a public health programme for the welfare of homeless people with mental illness...

Mizoram engineers extend financial aid in fight against COVID-19

The engineering fraternity of Mizoram on Wednesday joined a host of politicians, corporates and other associations in extending financial help to the state government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Mizoram Engineering Serv...

Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement; we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police: CM Kejriwal.

Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police CM Kejriwal....

IOC declares force majeure on oil purchases from Saudi, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait

Indias top oil firm IOC has declared force majeure on crude purchases from four of its biggest suppliers - Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE and Kuwait - as refinery run rates have been cut down in view of plummeting fuel demand following a nationwid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020