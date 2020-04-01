Nizamuddian event attendees asked to contact health forward

The Goa government on Wednesday asked people who participated in the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi to contact the state health department immediately. The gathering held last month at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, has become an epicentre for the spread of the disease.

Goa Health Services Director Jose D'Sa has released helpline numbers (0832-2225538/2421810) for people from the coastal state who attended the event in the national capital, and asked them to get in touch with the health department immediately. "If anyone has attended the religious event, they should inform the health authorities," D'Sa said in a release.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event, have died of coronavirus..

