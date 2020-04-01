Nizamuddian event attendees asked to contact health forward

Nizamuddian event attendees asked to contact health forwardPTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:09 IST
The Goa government on Wednesday asked people who participated in the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi to contact the state health department immediately. The gathering held last month at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat, has become an epicentre for the spread of the disease.
Goa Health Services Director Jose D'Sa has released helpline numbers (0832-2225538/2421810) for people from the coastal state who attended the event in the national capital, and asked them to get in touch with the health department immediately. "If anyone has attended the religious event, they should inform the health authorities," D'Sa said in a release.
Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the event, have died of coronavirus..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Delhi
- Nizamuddin
- Telangana
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Nirbhaya case: Death row convict moves Delhi court seeking quashing of death penalty, claims he was not in Delhi on day of crime.
Delhi court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict's plea claiming innocence
Goa CM pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar on death anniversary
Don't be scared, don't stay at home if you have symptoms: First COVID-19 patient of Delhi
Delhi Police arrests coach for sexually assaulting woman boxer