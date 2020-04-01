Coronavirus rangoli receives wide appreciation

Coimbatore, Apr 1 (PTI): A 'rangoli' by a woman asking people to keep distance from one another and stay at home to combat the coronavirus has been receiving appreciation from the public. Kumudam has drawn the rangoli in front of her house near here, with words 'Keep Distance Stay at Home' in Tamil.

The photographs and video of this rangoli have gone viral in social media. Meanwhile, Isha Yoga Centre here claimed there were no positive case of coronavirus reported at the centre.

Isha has been following mandatory screening and physical distancing protocols. Foreign nationals who visited the centre have been asked to observe a mandatory 28-day quarantine period. State health officials who have been visiting the Yoga Centre to conduct screenings and checks since February have found no COVID-19 positive cases, an Isha press release said.

The centre which receives several international visitors put directives in place even before the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic and much before the central and state governments announced lockdown and travel ban. It has also requested visitors from China, Japan, Singapore and other COVID-19 affected countries not to travel to the Yoga Centre as a precautionary measure.

