Ensure doorstep or village-wise supply of pesticides: Himachal CM to Horticulture Department

Amid the countrywide lockdown, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed the Horticulture Department officers to ensure doorstep or village-wise supply of pesticides to the horticulturists.

"Ensure door-to-door or at least village-wise supply of pesticides and other plant protection material to the horticulturists," said Thakur at a high-level meeting here.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.