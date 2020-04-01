7 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event put under quarantine in Kathua
Seven attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been traced and put under quarantine in Kathua district, said OP Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:36 IST
Seven attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been traced and put under quarantine in Kathua district, said OP Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua. Authorities started tracing people who participated in the religious gathering in Nizamuddin in Delhi after many of them tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials were not certain of the number of people who participated in the event, but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people assembled at Nizamuddin's Markaz building. Earlier, 43 people, who were present at the gathering, tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 38 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Under watch: Indian city workers protest digital surveillance
Media statement from Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturer's Association on false messages in regards to COVID-19
Media Statement From Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturer's Association on False Messages in Regards to COVID-19
Media Statement From Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturer's Association on False Messages in Regards to COVID-19
Coronavirus: India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia with immediate effect.