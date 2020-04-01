People in Karnataka's Gadag gather outside liquor shop based on rumors of its opening

People gathered outside a liquor shop in Karnataka's Gadag district on Wednesday following a rumour that the outlet would open for a few hours. This comes even as as most people stayed indoors during the ongoing lockdown put in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The people queued up after they got the wrong news, perhaps an April Fool's prank, that the government run liquor outlet here would be opened for a short time. Once they realised that the information was wrong the people dispersed.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Karnataka is 101 people includes eight recoveries. (ANI)

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

